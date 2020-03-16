Forecast: Flash flood watch posted through Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stormy disturbance is near Oahu this evening will continue to drift slowly westward as deeper tropical moisture is pulled northward over the state. Numerous showers, heavy at times, currently over Maui County and Oahu are moving northward with the deeper moisture into Kauai County this evening. Expect increasing rainfall trends across the state with moderate southeast to south winds over the next 24 hours as a kona low sets up just west of Kauai on Monday. All islands remain under an elevated threat for flash flooding through Tuesday.