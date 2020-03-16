Forecast: Threat of heavy rain remains for parts of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stormy disturbance is near Oahu this evening will continue to drift slowly westward as deeper tropical moisture is pulled northward over the state.
Numerous showers — heavy at times — currently over Maui County and Oahu are moving northward with the deeper moisture into Kauai County this evening. Expect increasing rainfall trends across the state with moderate southeast to south winds over the next 24 hours as a Kona low sets up just west of Kauai on Monday.
All islands remain under an elevated threat for flash flooding through Tuesday.
The forecast across the state keeps humid conditions in the forecast over the next several days in a south to southeast wind flow pattern. Expect active heavy rain showers, snowfall on the Big Island summits, thunderstorms, and elevated threats for flash flooding.
The highest flooding threat will occur under this heavy rain band.
A flash flood watch remains in effect statewide through Tuesday afternoon.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will continue to lower through the first half of the week as the medium-period, north-northwest swell eases.
Surf along south-facing shores will trend up and become rough through the first half of the week due to the aforementioned strong
south-southeast winds expected.
