Diana Ross cancels Hawaii concerts over coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More artists are announcing concert cancellations and postponements as federal officials urge people to avoid large gatherings. The latest artist to announce a cancellation: Diana Ross.
Promoters said Monday that the iconic Motown singer has canceled her upcoming Hawaii concerts.
She had been planning to perform at the Blaisdell Arena and Maui Arts and Cultural Center in May.
All tickets bought through TicketMaster will automatically be refunded to the purchaser's credit card.
Ross is the latest artist to announce a concert change in Hawaii. Mariah Carey also announced she would postpone her Hawaii concert to November.
