DeForest Buckner traded to Colts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After four years with the San Francisco 49ers, Deforest Buckner’s time in the Bay Area has come to an end.
The organization traded the Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the Colts in exchange for the No. 13 pick in the 2020 draft.
The deal was first reported by ESPN.
Buckner, was the No. 7 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, an just this past season earned his first-career All-Pro honors, being named to the second team.
Starting all 16 games for the third-straight year, Buckner finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 61 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two passes defended, a career-high four fumble recoveries and his first-career defensive touchdown.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reported that Buckner’s 21 million dollar a year contract is the second highest in NFL history for a defensive lineman behind Rams star Aaron Donald.
This story will be updaed.
