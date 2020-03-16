'Be compassionate’: Leaders urge against hoarding as coronavirus fears leave shelves empty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii and national leaders are urging people to stop hoarding supplies as coronavirus fears continue to leave shelves empty at a number of stores across the state.
“I remind all of ourselves to be compassionate,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “You should be prepared and buy enough but not overbuy. You leave everybody else, particularly those who are the least fortunate, more exposed.”
After the announcements over the weekend that five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Hawaii, leaders are concerned that a wave of panic could lead to hoarding as people rush to make sure they have enough food and other supplies to stay home for two weeks in the event they get sick.
Supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and face masks were already limited at stores over the past few weeks. But shoppers have also been rushing to stock up on other items like cold and flu medicines and non-perishable foods like rice, soups and canned goods.
Over the past few days, shelves were virtually empty at grocery stores and big-box locations like Target.
Shopper Gerold Black said all the hoarding is showing signs of larger issues among the community.
"I've seen a lot since I've been here and I've never seen anything like this and I hope this stops soon," he said. "I just wish everybody would get through this and support everybody."
Some stores like Costco and Target have already limited some buying options on items like toilet paper. Discount store chain Don Quijote has limited hand sanitizers to two units per household.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to several other grocery stores and businesses to find out what measures they’re taking to make sure they have enough food and supplies to keep everyone prepared.
This story will be updated.
