Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

2 tourists to Maui, Kauai are Hawaii's latest virus cases
An adult couple who had previous close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on the mainland have themselves tested positive for the new coronavirus disease. The positive tests came back Friday after the couple spent nearly two weeks vacationing on two Hawaiian islands. Gov. David Ige said Saturday that the have shown signs of improvement and are being isolated at a Kauai County-provided facility. The couple were seen at several urgent care facilities and a hospital. Ige says three healthcare workers are now self-isolating because they were not wearing appropriate personal protection devices when they saw them.
Hawaii County advances $103M bond issue for road projects
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Multiple road construction projects in Hawaii could start sooner under a $103 million bond measure advanced by a county council committee. West Hawaii Today reported that the Hawaii County Finance Committee has unanimously advanced a bill Friday that would fund multiple construction projects across the island. Finance Director Deanna Sako says it is a good time to issue bonds after interest rates decreased and the county's credit rating increased. Council Chairman Aaron Chung says the bond is intended to fulfill a promise to constituents that the council would push road projects. Chung says it would also include enough money to leverage for state and federal grants.
Judge: Hawaiian 'princess' needs help managing $215M estate
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge says a 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress needs someone to manage her estate. Abigail Kawananakoa’s $215 million trust has been tied up in a court case since she had a stroke in 2017. State Judge James Ashford says in his ruling Friday that Kawananakoa can't manage her business affairs effectively. After the stroke, Kawananakoa married her partner of 20 years, Veronica Gail Worth, who later took her last name. Board members of the heiress' foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that. Native Hawaiians are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiian causes.
Maui police increase DUI patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say there will be more sobriety checkpoints and police patrols targeting impaired driving in Maui ahead of St. Patrick's Day. The Maui News reported that the police department began Friday conducting sobriety test checkpoints and increasing patrols with plans to continue measures through St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday. Police say the police take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. Police have asked residents to keep roads safe by planning a way home ahead of celebrations or using ride-sharing or taxi services. Authorities say anyone who sees an impaired driver can call local law enforcement to report it.
Hawaii counties struggling with costs of abandoned vehicles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's counties have struggled to meet the growing financial burden caused by abandoned vehicles in recent years and are now tackling the problem without the Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Hawaii Council of Mayors has been unable to find measures to contend with the issue and bills aimed at dealing with the financial and environmental costs of junk cars failed to gain traction in the Legislature. Counties are addressing the problem individually with highway beautification fees, abandoned vehicle funds and car disposal programs that help pay the cost of junked vehicles.
Upheaval forecast for Hawaii travel industry amid virus
HONOLULU (AP) — A University of Hawaii economist is predicting that only about half of Hawaii’s hotel rooms will be filled with travelers over the next few months as the new coronavirus depresses tourism. Carl Bonham told members of an advisory committee to the state House of Representatives that he expects tourism industry workers will soon start losing jobs and having their hours cut. Normally, Hawaii hotels experience an average of about 80% occupancy. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram says his airline is considering reducing its flights to the U.S. mainland, after already having reduced flights to Asia.