Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

An adult couple who had previous close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on the mainland have themselves tested positive for the new coronavirus disease. The positive tests came back Friday after the couple spent nearly two weeks vacationing on two Hawaiian islands. Gov. David Ige said Saturday that the have shown signs of improvement and are being isolated at a Kauai County-provided facility. The couple were seen at several urgent care facilities and a hospital. Ige says three healthcare workers are now self-isolating because they were not wearing appropriate personal protection devices when they saw them.