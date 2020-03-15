Flames rip through a Kauai home, causing $1M in damage

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalaheo family is without a home after a massive fire ripped through their house Saturday afternoon.
Kauai fire officials say the fire started sometime before 5 p.m. at a home on Pu’u Road as crews raced to the scene.
Upon their arrival, firefighters said the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time the fire started, officials said.
The home was deemed a total loss with an estimated damage report totaling $1 million.
A cause for the fire is not yet known. No injuries were reported.
