Walk-in healthcare clinics ‘overwhelmed’ by coronavirus testing requests

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some walk-in healthcare clinics across the state say they’ve been swamped by the demand for coronavirus tests ― frustrating patients who are being forced to stand in lengthy lines as a result.
Urgent Care Hawaii says about 100 people showed up at its drive-up service in Kapolei on Thursday. About a quarter of those people were actually tested, with some waiting for a long as four hours to finish the process.
“We were overwhelmed yesterday to the response to people wanting testing," said Donna Schmidt, the company’s chief executive officer.
Critics like Rep. Tulsi Gabbard claimed on social media that the clinic was turning away people who should have been tested. On Friday, she tweeted that one of her friends ― who said he was sick and had recently been in contact with a coronavirus patient ― was turned away.
“In the hour he was there, three other sick people were turned away,” Gabbard tweeted.
But Schmidt said the man was not qualified for a test, didn’t have the required symptoms, and became agitated as he was rebuffed.
“He escalated and apparently he threatened our employees," Schmidt said. “We did call security, and the police came and helped too.”
The clinic now says people need to get a referral from Department of Health or their doctor for tests.
Other testing locations, like the triage tents outside the Queen’s Medical Center, are coming on line, using basically the same testing benchmarks.
“We’re treating people who are symptomatic," said Dr. Daniel Chen, Medical Director for the Queen’s Medical Center’s emergency room. “If you have no symptoms at this time, and have some risk factor, the best advice is stay at home, self-isolate for 14 days.”
