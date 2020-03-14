2 visitors on Kauai test positive for coronavirus, doubling number of cases in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two visitors on Kauai have tested positive for coronavirus and are now in isolation, Kauai County officials announced just after midnight Saturday.
Gov. David Ige will have an 11 a.m. news conference to answer questions from reporters about the new cases.
In a news release, Kauai County said the two people — an adult male and a female — are “currently in an isolation facility provided by the county, away from the general public.”
The two were described as visitors, but authorities did not elaborate on where they’re from.
The two patients double the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hawaii.
The two previous cases were both in adults who had traveled out of state. One had traveled on a cruise ship while the other had visited Washington state.
The announcement comes amid growing concern about the potential spread of coronavirus in the US.
In Hawaii, large events — from the Merrie Monarch to Song Contest — have been canceled in a bid to prevent people from getting sick. Universities are moving classes online.
And public health officials are urging people to practice “social distancing."
State officials have also pledged a significant ramp-up of testing for coronavirus as more sites are made available.
This story will be updated.
