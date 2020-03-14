State hasn’t gotten details on visitor diagnosed with COVID-19 after Hawaii trip

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said Friday it hasn’t received any new information about a Canadian visitor diagnosed with coronavirus after a trip to Hawaii.
The lack of details on the visitor’s itinerary and other details is frustrating Health Department officials who say they need better communication from Canadian officials about the patient.
The visitor is a doctor in her 30s who returned to Canada on Saturday.
She became symptomatic on Monday and remains in self-isolation at home.
“At this time we are still awaiting information from our Canadian contacts. I’ve been very creative to reaching out to anyone I know, clinically as well in the public health realm, to try to get information,” said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, at a news conference on Friday afternoon.
“At this point I’ve gotten contact back that says they are collecting data ― whatever that means ― but I’m still waiting for that information.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.