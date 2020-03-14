Places of worship make adjustments to deal with coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Hope Oahu holds five weekend services and a mid-week meeting in its Sand Island sanctuary.
Executive Pastor John Tilton said the church has taken steps to address coronavirus concerns.
“If anyone is feeling ill or under the weather we really want to encourage them to stay home, get well and attend church online,” he said.
Containers of hand sanitizers are placed at every entrance and attendees are urged to use alternate greetings.
“We do the fist bump. We do the elbow bump. We do the foot touch. Because there are a lot of Asians here in the church we do the Asian (bow) acknowledgement. We do the shoulder tap as well,” Tilton said.
Hawaii’s Roman Catholic Diocese advises sick parishioners to refrain from attending church services but hope the healthy continue to participate.
"We've suggested to pastors they might not want to extend the communion cup, the blood of Christ to people. So people would just be able to receive the body of Christ. We've suggested that we might encourage people to receive that on their hand instead of on the tongue but we haven't mandated that," Monsignor Gary Secor said.
Church leadership recommends water fonts be cleaned or emptied and church goers refrain from hugs and handshakes.
In a stunning move The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Mormon Church, decided to cancel all services and public gatherings worldwide indefinitely. Leadership meetings will be held electronically.
And on Friday, Kawaiahao Church announced it would close its doors to the public for the next 60 days. The church said Sunday services are canceled in addition to youth services and organized sports. Services will available, however, through its Facebook page.
Meanwhile, some Roman Catholic churches on the mainland have also suspended services.
Secor hopes that doesn’t happen here to a large degree.
"We just encourage people to be cautious but not to be overcome by fear," he said.
Tilton said the health of New Hope Oahu staff and congregants is top priority. He also advises against overreacting to the constant barrage of coronavirus news.
“We also want to be sure that as believers that they do have the ability to congregate ― if it’s safe,” he said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.