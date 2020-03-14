Parks, pools and public restrooms across Maui County to shut down temporarily

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - County-operated facilities across Maui County are closing for 30 days because of concerns surround the global coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Michael Victorino said Friday.
The closures apply to all county fields, pools and gyms, as well as to public restrooms, starting on Saturday.
County community centers will close on March 16. County offices will remain open for regular business, and county beach parks and the Waiehu Golf Course will also remain open until further notice.
“Although we still have no confirmed cases in Maui County, we want to continue taking proactive measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus within our community,” Mayor Victorino said.
“With the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 as a global pandemic, the President declaring a national emergency and the issuing of emergency proclamations from myself and statewide partners, we need to take this issue seriously and I ask the public to do their part to protect our islands.”
In his release, Mayor Victorino cautioned that the closures could be extended based on new information as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“We are constantly monitoring this virus and will reopen facilities as soon as we believe it is safe for our families, especially our children and kupuna," the mayor said.
