Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaiian Airlines reducing capacity amid virus outbreak
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines says it will cut capacity by 8% to 10% next month and by 15% to 20% in May as demand for air travel drops because of the new coronavirus. CEO Peter Ingram told employees the company will cut costs by deferring non-essential aircraft painting and renegotiating vendor rates. The airline is instituting a hiring freeze. Senior executives and board members are taking compensation cuts of 10% to 20% through at least June. Earlier this month, Hawaiian suspended flights from South Korea and reduced flights to Japan.
AP-US-LAST-HAWAIIAN-PRINCESS
Judge: Hawaiian 'princess' needs help managing $215M estate
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge says a 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress needs someone to manage her estate. Abigail Kawananakoa’s $215 million trust has been tied up in a court case since she had a stroke in 2017. State Judge James Ashford says in his ruling Friday that Kawananakoa can't manage her business affairs effectively. After the stroke, Kawananakoa married her partner of 20 years, Veronica Gail Worth, who later took her last name. Board members of the heiress' foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that. Native Hawaiians are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiian causes.
ABANDONED CARS
Hawaii counties struggling with costs of abandoned vehicles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's counties have struggled to meet the growing financial burden caused by abandoned vehicles in recent years and are now tackling the problem without the Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Hawaii Council of Mayors has been unable to find measures to contend with the issue and bills aimed at dealing with the financial and environmental costs of junk cars failed to gain traction in the Legislature. Counties are addressing the problem individually with highway beautification fees, abandoned vehicle funds and car disposal programs that help pay the cost of junked vehicles.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Upheaval forecast for Hawaii travel industry amid virus
HONOLULU (AP) — A University of Hawaii economist is predicting that only about half of Hawaii’s hotel rooms will be filled with travelers over the next few months as the new coronavirus depresses tourism. Carl Bonham told members of an advisory committee to the state House of Representatives that he expects tourism industry workers will soon start losing jobs and having their hours cut. Normally, Hawaii hotels experience an average of about 80% occupancy. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram says his airline is considering reducing its flights to the U.S. mainland, after already having reduced flights to Asia.
WATERSHED BILL
Bill proposes Hawaii purchase, conserve Maui watershed land
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill in the Hawaii Senate would earmark $4 million in state funds to buy land in a Maui watershed for conservation. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Na Wai Eha watershed in the West Maui Mountains is being sold in pieces by the Wailuku Water Company. The watershed provides about 70% of Maui’s drinking water. The proposal would require matching funds from Maui County, which has considered a purchase for years but officials have been unable to reach an agreement. Democratic Rep. Troy Hashimoto says large areas of the watershed have already been sold to private owners.
WHALE COLLISIONS
Sanctuary: Hawaii had 9 whale, boat collisions last season
HONOLULU (AP) — A marine sanctuary says there were at least nine collisions between humpback whales and boats last season. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary found the mammals suffered various injuries in the collisions. Natural Resource Management Specialist Ed Lyman says most of the injured whales were young and many of the mammals that can weigh up to 40 tons suffered propeller injuries. Thousands of humpback whales return to Hawaiian waters each year to breed, give birth and nurse their young. Humpback whale season in Hawaii generally runs from November through May.