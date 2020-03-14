‘Surreal’: Hilo and the hula world grapples with cancellation of Merrie Monarch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mood in Hilo is somber after the cancellation of the Merrie Monarch Festival over coronavirus fears.
The Merrie Monarch stage started going up on Monday at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium.
The famed stadium — home to hula’s most prestigious hula competition and celebration of Hawaiian culture each April — is now quiet.
The cancellation of the Merrie Monarch Festival is a hit to the heart, soul and economy of Hilo.
Kumu Hula Mele Manuel, of Ke Olu Makani O Maunaloa, says her halau was set to perform at the prestigious competition for the first time.
“It’s kind of surreal right now,” Manuel said. “This is the day after the announcement. I’m sure there’s a somber mood, but I’m taking every opportunity to take positivity in it.”
Hilo vendors stocked up for the Merrie Monarch boom, but they're not complaining about the cancellation even though it was emotional.
Pomai Longakit, of Simply Sisters by Lola, said there were “plenty tears” after the cancellation.
“But after we get all that out we know and every adversity there’s always opportunity,” she said.
Bev Ahuna, of Aloha Grown, agreed.
“I’m OK with it because I think we should be more careful,” she said.
That sentiment was echoed by Hawaii County Civil Defense, which wants the community to tone down the rumors but ramp up sanitation and safety.
The county says it’s advising planners who have upcoming events to take a closer look at their activity and determine if it’s really necessary.
