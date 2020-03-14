HHSAA announces temporary suspension of high school sports statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s high school sports leagues have announced collectively the temporary suspension of all interscholastic sports in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports activities will be allowed to continue through the weekend. The suspension will go into effect on Monday.
The decision was announced Friday afternoon by the Hawaii High School Athletic Association in a joint statement with its member leagues across the state: the Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF), Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH), Kauai Interscholastic Federation (KIF), Maui Interscholastic League (MIL), and the Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA).
“The priority of the HHSAA continues to be the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and members of the community,” stated HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun. “We hope that play can resume before the school year ends, but must be mindful not to jeopardize the health of our community in doing so. This decision was not made lightly and is supported unanimously by our member leagues.”
In a separate tweet earlier Friday, the ILH announced it was cancelling all sports events until April 13. The HHSAA says that the situation will be monitored by its member leagues, and that a decision to resume athletics will be made in consultation with other state leaders.
This story will be updated.
