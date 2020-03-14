Federal prosecutors give recommendation on sentencing of Kealohas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors released their recommendations on how long the Kealohas should spend behind bars.
Prosecutors want former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha to spend 14 years in federal prison and say her husband, former police chief Louis Kealoha, should serve seven years and three months.
They also provided recommendations for two police officers involved in the federal corruption case, Derek Hahn and Bobby Nugyen. Prosecutors say they should serve the same time as the former police chief.
Back in June, a jury convicted the Kealohas and the two police officers of conspiracy and obstruction of justice for framing a Kealoha relative for a crime he didn’t commit.
The recommendation by the federal prosecutors is just that: a recommendation. It’s up to a judge to determine the exact amount of time each defendant will serve. They can issue higher or lower sentences than the attorneys recommended. That decision will be based on a number of factors playing into the case.
The judge will make a decision on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.