Don’t believe the rumors: The docks are open and shipments are continuing on schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is trying to quash a spreading rumor about Hawaii’s ports. Their message: All docks are open and shipments continue.
On Friday, officials said all harbors and airports in Hawaii remain open and are operational. They stressed the message in a news conference later in the day.
State Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said it’s unclear where the rumor came from.
“All of the commercial harbors in this state are open and all of the shipping companies continue to operate normally,” he said. “Any reports out there stating otherwise are 100% inaccurate."
Matson and Pasha Hawaii also issued statements in a response, saying rumors of a service disruption are not true.
“All Matson operations continue uninterrupted,” the company said, in a news release.
“Matson intends to maintain all service schedules as normal with three arrivals a week to Honolulu and twice a week calls to each neighbor island port.”
Pasha Hawaii said its making no changes to scheduling.
“Pasha Hawaii operates its vessels on a closed-loop service between the U.S. West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Oakland, and ports in Hawaii,” the company said, in a news release.
“All operations in these locations remain uninterrupted and no modifications are being made to our existing service routes or schedules."
