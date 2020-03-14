Come Monday, no more walk-ins allowed for license and state ID renewals on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a bid to promote social distancing, the city is moving to an appointment-only system for renewing driver’s licenses and state ID cards starting Monday.
There will be no change to other transactions at satellite city halls.
City officials said the move to appointments is meant to avoid crowds in public spaces. To make an appointment, click here.
The city said it would also ramp up sanitizing efforts in common areas of driver licensing centers and satellite city halls, especially eye-testing machines and electronic fingerprint pads.
The city will also install hand sanitizing machines and post good hygiene posters.
“With rising health concerns surrounding coronavirus, these are all necessary steps to help protect both the public and our employees,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release. “As an alternative to physically visiting a city center, we recommend online and off-site service options.”
The city pointed residents to these online services:
