See this Condo in Waikiki and Spacious Mililani Townhouse

First, get a look at this 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Waikiki. Complete with a parking space, this unit is ready to move in or rent out. Just before it was listed, it got a new paint job, vinyl plank flooring, and new kitchen and bath light fixtures. Let’s not forget the beautiful granite counters! The condo is in a great location near Kapiolani Park, the Ala Wai Golf Course and driving range, and of course Waikiki Beach. It’s also close to tons of great dining, shopping, and entertainment options. This one’s priced at $250,000.