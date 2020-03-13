See this Condo in Waikiki and Spacious Mililani Townhouse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Here are some listings you’ll want to check out this weekend..
First, get a look at this 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Waikiki. Complete with a parking space, this unit is ready to move in or rent out. Just before it was listed, it got a new paint job, vinyl plank flooring, and new kitchen and bath light fixtures. Let’s not forget the beautiful granite counters! The condo is in a great location near Kapiolani Park, the Ala Wai Golf Course and driving range, and of course Waikiki Beach. It’s also close to tons of great dining, shopping, and entertainment options. This one’s priced at $250,000.
Next up, check out this spacious Mililani townhouse in Central Oahu. It’s a 2-bedroom, 2 bath corner end unit with two covered parking spaces, as well as a community guest parking and car wash area. In addition to the pool and barbeque area, you can take the dogs for a walk around the friendly neighborhood. The property is conveniently located off H-2 and Kamehameha Highway, and just minutes from a tons of places to shop and dine in Mililani town. Get this home for $400,000 dollars.
