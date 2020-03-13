Organizers cancel Merrie Monarch Festival, citing ongoing coronavirus fears

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival, the biggest stage for hula in the world, will be canceled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 57th annual festival was to run from April 12 to 18.
“This was such a hard decision to make,” said Merrie Monarch Festivals President Luana Kawelu, in a news release.
“But we could not risk the health and well-being of our community, halau participants, vendors and the thousands of people who attend Merrie Monarch every year.”
Participating kumu hula and judges were notified of the cancellation earlier Thursday.
Tens of thousands flock to Hilo from around the state and globe every year for the event, an incredible display of ancient and modern hula.
Organizers say the next festival will be held in 2021. A firm date hasn’t yet been set.
They said it can’t be postponed because of the planning required for the event, which also features a large craft show and a host of other cultural gatherings.
Kumu hula Mapuana DeSilva, of Halau Mohala Ilima, said that she completely supports the decision to cancel the festival.
“It’s just not worth taking the risk,” she said. “We all know that our kupuna would not be able to stay away. To put them in a situation where they could be vulnerable, it’s just irresponsible.”
The festival is the latest large event in Hawaii to be canceled or postponed amid growing fears of the coronavirus.
Earlier Thursday, Kamehameha Schools announced it was suspending its annual Song Contest, a much-anticipated competition that draws thousands.
