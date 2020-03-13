NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Mokuleia plane crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB released a preliminary report on a plane crash that killed two experienced pilots on Oahu’s North Shore last month.
According to the report, the Cessna ― which belonged to Honolulu Soaring Club ― was being used to teach one of the pilots how to tow gliders.
The two men that died were William ‘Bill’ Enoka, an experienced tow pilot, and Rick Rogers, a commercial pilot who spent years working with Hawaiian Airlines.
The NTSB reported that one week before the crash on Feb. 22, both men flew an initial, instructional flight. On the day of the crash, Rogers, who was getting training from Enoka, was flying the plane.
Witnesses told the NTSB that the plane took off from Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia and completed one lap in the sky.
“A witness reported that the first landing was ‘rough,’ and the tail wheel bounced up and down and the airplane came to an abrupt stop on the runway,” the report said.
That’s when the Enoka got out of the plane and walked to the front cockpit where Rogers was sitting. Witnesses say the two talked for a few minutes before Enoka boarded once more and Rogers started up the plane.
According to the report, people in the area saw the plane take off around 9:20 a.m., veer to the right toward the tree line where it eventually crashed in a grassy area.
“The wreckage was located in a field of long grass on US Army property about 800 feet south of the runway near an access road,” the report said.
The NTSB says at the time of the crash, visibility was eight miles, and cloud conditions were clear. Both men died from injuries sustained from that crash.
