LIVE: Health Department holds news conference to discuss coronavirus response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to issue the latest updates on Hawaii’s coronavirus response.
WATCH LIVE:
So far, there have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hawaii.
But public health officials say the actual number is likely higher given that many people experience mild symptoms from the illness.
Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases stands at more than 1,600 across 47 states.
In recent days, the coronavirus pandemic has triggered an avalanche of cancellations locally and nationally. In Hawaii, the Merrie Monarch Festival has been canceled and the University of Hawaii has announced that students will take classes online through mid-April.
Meanwhile, officials have expressed growing concerns about the impact of the virus on Hawaii’s tourism-driven economy.
University of Hawaii economist Carl Bonham has said there’s a 50% chance of a recession, especially if the virus isn’t contained and consumer confidence doesn’t recover.
