LIST: What events are canceled? How are schools planning for virus? Here’s the latest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flurry of events locally and nationally have been canceled amid growing efforts to prevent the broader spread of the coronavirus.
This list is far from exhaustive, but it’s meant to offer a scale and scope of the impacts to communities.
Are schools and universities canceling class?
- The University of Hawaii is taking all classes online after spring break through April 15. Chaminade University made a similar decision.
- Hawaii public schools have announced no cancellations, but have said they’re putting together a plan in case they need to ask students to stay home.
- The state Department of Education has also canceled all sponsored student and professional development trips until further notice.
Can I still go to a house of worship?
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has canceled all gatherings, including public worship services, until further notice.
- No other religions have released similar sweeping guidelines, but are taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
What events have been canceled so far in Hawaii?
The list of canceled events is long ― and began with the cancellation of the Honolulu Festival earlier this month. Here’s a look at some of the large events that have been called off or put on hold:
- Merrie Monarch Festival (canceled)
- Kamehameha Schools Song Contest (postponed)
- Mariah Carey concert (postponed until Nov. 28)
- All University of Hawaii sporting events (canceled)
- International Studies Association Convention (canceled)
- St. Patrick’s Day block party in Downtown Honolulu (canceled)
- Several popular farmers markets (on hold for now)
- Valley Isle Keiki Fest 2020 (canceled)
- Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival (canceled)
- Noodle Fest at Victoria Ward Park (canceled)
- Festival of the Pacific Arts & Culture (postponed)
- Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea in Kapolei (postponed)
- Hapalua half-marathon (postponed)
- All private parties, classes and other programs at Kauai County parks, with some exceptions (canceled for 60 days starting March 16)
Are large events nationally also being canceled?
In the last week, a host of events have been suspended or canceled. They include:
- Coachella (postponed)
- SXSW (cancellation)
- StageCoach (postponed)
- Broadway shows (shutting down indefinitely)
- NBA and NHL season (suspended)
- PGA Tour (canceled)
- MLB (start of season delayed)
- March Madness (canceled)
Are health officials discouraging people from gathering in large crowds?
Some cities have banned gatherings of 250 people or more, but there’s been no nationwide or state guidance on this.
Rather, the CDC is urging all Americans to “avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.”
Those at highest risk of severe symptoms from the virus are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, including diabetes and heart disease.
