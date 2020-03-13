Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Upheaval forecast for Hawaii travel industry amid virus
HONOLULU (AP) — A University of Hawaii economist is predicting that only about half of Hawaii’s hotel rooms will be filled with travelers over the next few months as the new coronavirus depresses tourism. Carl Bonham told members of an advisory committee to the state House of Representatives that he expects tourism industry workers will soon start losing jobs and having their hours cut. Normally, Hawaii hotels experience an average of about 80% occupancy. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram says his airline is considering reducing its flights to the U.S. mainland, after already having reduced flights to Asia.
WATERSHED BILL
Bill proposes Hawaii purchase, conserve Maui watershed land
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill in the Hawaii Senate would earmark $4 million in state funds to buy land in a Maui watershed for conservation. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Na Wai Eha watershed in the West Maui Mountains is being sold in pieces by the Wailuku Water Company. The watershed provides about 70% of Maui’s drinking water. The proposal would require matching funds from Maui County, which has considered a purchase for years but officials have been unable to reach an agreement. Democratic Rep. Troy Hashimoto says large areas of the watershed have already been sold to private owners.
WHALE COLLISIONS
Sanctuary: Hawaii had 9 whale, boat collisions last season
HONOLULU (AP) — A marine sanctuary says there were at least nine collisions between humpback whales and boats last season. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary found the mammals suffered various injuries in the collisions. Natural Resource Management Specialist Ed Lyman says most of the injured whales were young and many of the mammals that can weigh up to 40 tons suffered propeller injuries. Thousands of humpback whales return to Hawaiian waters each year to breed, give birth and nurse their young. Humpback whale season in Hawaii generally runs from November through May.
DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD
Aviation groups lobby to maintain Hawaii commercial airfield
HONOLULU (AP) — Two national aviation organizations have made requests to state and federal authorities to take steps that will extend the lifespan of a commercial airfield in Hawaii. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported businesses are alarmed by the surprise announcement that the state Department of Transportation intends to pull out as landlord of Dillingham Airfield in June. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has requested that Democratic Gov. David Ige postpone the termination for at least 14 months. The United States Parachute Association sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration imploring the agency not to release the state from its grant obligations.
ERUPTION RECOVERY
Costs to repair road damage from Hawaii volcano set at $82M
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii County have agreed on an $82 million damage assessment to be used to repair roads inundated by lava during a massive volcanic eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the county's agreement with the federal government under FEMA’s Public Assistance program set the cost of the damage to county-owned roads during the Kilauea eruption in 2018. The county will be responsible for $20.5 million of the $82 million in repairs. Additionally, a Hawaii County Council committee was scheduled to consider a bill to determine how to disburse relief funds to affected residents.
TREE FUNGUS
Hawaii confirms rapid ohia fungal disease on 5th Oahu tree
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have confirmed another discovery of a fungal disease that has killed hundreds of thousands of native ohia trees in the state. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported an ohia tree with the infection was found on Oahu near the popular Poamoho trail above Wahiawa. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed the tree was infected with Ceratocystis huliohia, the less aggressive of the two fungal species responsible for the blight. The species has afflicted four other trees on Oahu and been found on each of the four main islands.