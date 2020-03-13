Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A University of Hawaii economist is predicting that only about half of Hawaii’s hotel rooms will be filled with travelers over the next few months as the new coronavirus depresses tourism. Carl Bonham told members of an advisory committee to the state House of Representatives that he expects tourism industry workers will soon start losing jobs and having their hours cut. Normally, Hawaii hotels experience an average of about 80% occupancy. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram says his airline is considering reducing its flights to the U.S. mainland, after already having reduced flights to Asia.