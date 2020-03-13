Coronavirus concerns prompt Kamehameha Schools to postpone Song Contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Schools says it will postpone its annual Song Contest amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The event was scheduled for March 20.
This is the 100th anniversary of the Song Contest, an annual competition of Kamehameha Schools students.
In a letter to parents, Kamehameha Schools said it was “exploring alternatives that will allow us to continue to celebrate the spirit and pride of Song Contest that may look different from the way to which we are all accustomed.”
The contest is the latest large gathering to be canceled or postponed in Hawaii as a precautionary measure.
So far, there have been two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the islands.
But testing is being significantly widened in a bid to catch potentially milder cases of the illness that may already be in the community.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.