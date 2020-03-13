2 Hawaii students describe living in Beijing during start of China’s coronavirus crisis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In January, Hawaii high school students Natalie Toma and Samantha “Red” Wertheimer were in Beijing enjoying their School Year Abroad trip.
“I just wanted the full experience to live as a Chinese person and do all these thing that they do in China,” Toma said.
“We would learn something in Chinese class, step out of the classroom, immediately we can apply that or use it with our host family It was just a really great experience,” Wertheimer added.
Their great experience, though, ended suddenly in late January as coronavirus started sweeping through the city of Wuhan.
“They were telling us not to worry,” Toma said. “But they also wanted us to be cautious and wear masks when we could.”
She’s is a junior at Iolani School.
Wertheimer is a junior at Mid-Pacific Institute. She said crowded Beijing streets emptied as Chinese stayed home.
“It was eerie,” she said.
Late in January, School Year Abroad officials told all American students they’d have to leave China immediately.
"They told me that I was going to come back home about 17 hours before my flight. I had to pack a year's worth of stuff in just a few hours," Natalie said.
The girls were crushed.
Wertheimer’s parents had lived in Hong Kong during the SARS scare in 2003. She was reluctant to leave her host family but her mother, Crystal Kwok, insisted.
"It was like cutting off a limb for her with blood gushing out. She was not ready to leave," Kwok said.
“I left half of my belongings there. It’s still there right now,” Wertheimer said.
She was surprised in San Francisco when she and other passengers passed through the airport unchecked even though they were coming from China.
The girls spent 14 days in self-quarantine, reflecting on their experience.
“It’s disappointing but I expected it to happen,” Toma said.
School Year Abroad offered to send them to Italy as an alternative site until coronavirus invaded that country. Both girls want to return to China when things settle down.
“We have unfinished business,” Wertheimer said. “I think we’ll all be headed back there soon because we don’t have any closure. We weren’t ready to leave.”
