Forecast: Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak front will linger over the island chain through Saturday, focusing low clouds and showers while keeping winds relatively light. Some showers may be briefly heavy over the weekend, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High clouds streaming over the islands from the west will add to sky cover at times. The potential for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will increase Sunday and continue next week as a kona low develops west of the islands.
A solid northwest swell will have a broad peak holding Friday, followed by a slow downward trend through the weekend. Surf heights will hold at or around advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores through Friday and potentially continue as late as Saturday morning.
