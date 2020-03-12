Wahine down Fullerton 72-59 to advance to Big West semifinal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -T he No. 4 seed University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opened up the 2020 Big West Tournament with an impressive 72-59 quarterfinal win over No. 6 seed Cal State Fullerton Wednesday night at the Walter Pyramid.
Despite the fact that no spectators were in attendence, the Rainbow Wahine (16-14) executed sharply advancing to the tournament semifinals where they will face No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara on Friday, March 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
UH took care of the Titans (17-14) with a balanced offense and smothering defense, as nine different players got in the scoring column led by senior Julissa Tago.
Tago, notched her fifth straight game in double-digits with 15 points, while Nae Nae Colhoun added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Savannah Reier finished with a career high five assists.
The Bows held the Titans to just 25 percent shooting (7-of-28) in the first half, while committing just three turnovers on offense.
The Titans wouldn’t get closer than 10 points throughout the game.
UH shot 47 percent, while the UH bench contributed 30 points by game’s end.
Friday’s semifinal match-up against UC Santa Barbara will tip-off at 11:30 HST.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.