UH cancels all sporting events due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii on Thursday announced that it would cancel all sporting events effective immediately amid coronavirus concerns.
The Big West Conference also confirmed Thursday that it would suspend all spring sports effective immediately.
"The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," officials said in a statement.
The announcement was made as other large sporting organizations decided to make changes amid the coronavirus outbreak, including the NBA, NCAA, MLS and NHL.
