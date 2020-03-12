Suspected drug dealer jumped out of moving plane at HNL to avoid capture

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DEA has arrested Kauai resident Khayla Alapai, days after she jumped out of a moving chartered plane and allegedly left behind a large amount of crystal meth.
Sources tell Hawaii News Now that on March 5, Alapai may have received a phone call as the small aircraft was taxiing on the runway ― apparently warning her to flee ― and she jumped.
Alapai got away but the criminal complaint shows the charter flight from Honolulu to Kauai was paid for using her credit card. After she escaped, the complaint says, she called the pilot to request a refund.
The US Drug Enforcement Administration said Alapai left behind two Ziploc bags containing 335 gross grams of the drug.
"A portion of the aircraft’s carpet was removed and seized due to a significant amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine residue embedded in the carpet,” the DEA said.
Sources also tell Hawaii News Now that a deputy sheriff patrolling the Honolulu airport noticed Alapai days later in the terminal and detained her for the DEA.
She is charged with possession with the intent to distribute and possession by person on an aircraft.
