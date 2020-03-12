'Our opportunity to compete hasn’t been taken away’: Warriors ‘focused’ ahead of BWC tourney opener against UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii basketball team will open the Big West tournament on Thursday against UC Davis and will be playing without spectators in the stands in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
This will be the second meeting between the teams in a one-week span as UH swept the regular-season series with the Aggies following a 67-65 comeback win at Davis on March 5.
UH has bowed out of the quarterfinals in each of the last three tournaments, including last-second losses by one (UC Irvine) and two points (LBSU) in each of the last two seasons.
According to Warriors head coach Eran Ganot, despite the absence of fans, the team is looking forward to representing the home state.
“The opportunity to compete hasn’t been taken away from us,” said Ganot. “We are focused in on the opportunity that we have.”
This will be UH’s fifth mainland game in its last seven contests, as the 'Bows have remained on the mainland since Tuesday, March 3 after ending the regular-season at UC Davis and CSUN.
UH finished Big West play at 8-8 and has never had a losing conference record since joining the Big West in 2012-13.
To watch the Warriors and Aggies click here.
