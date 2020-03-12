Mormon Church suspends all gatherings, including worship, as coronavirus outbreak worsens

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2015 file photo, flowers bloom in front of the Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is repealing rules unveiled in 2015 that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion. The surprise announcement Thursday, April 4, 2019, by the faith widely known as the Mormon church reverses rules that triggered widespread condemnations from LGBTQ members and their allies. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Source: Rick Bowmer)