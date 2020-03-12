Mormon Church suspends all gatherings, including worship, as coronavirus outbreak worsens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that all gatherings, including public worship services, have been canceled until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Conferences, leadership meetings and other large gatherings have also been called off, as have branch and ward activities.
“We encourage members in their ministering efforts to care for one another,” read a portion of the announcement that was made Thursday.
The church says it is encouraging all leadership members to hold necessary meetings via technology.
