LATEST: Hospitals across Hawaii to open regional testing centers for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major developments are taking place in Hawaii and across the U.S. in an effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is sharply restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning midnight Friday.
Trump says the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom.
Here’s more of the latest coronavirus news:
- Congress is shutting down the U.S. Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April.
- The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green announced that starting Thursday, regional testing centers for COVID-19 will be available statewide.
Hospitals will set up facilities — like tents — outside of their facilities, where a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians assistant can test a patient for COVID-19.
Green said those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — such as high fever, shortness of breath and coughing — are urged to go to these regional testing centers rather than the doctor or an emergency room to prevent contamination.
Patients will first be tested for the flu, and if the results come back negative, they will then be tested for COVID-19. The sample will be sent to the mainland and the results will come back in about three days.
Green said going to the testing centers does not require a doctor’s referral, but it’s preferred.
Those who are uninsured are also allowed to be tested. The tests will be covered by the state Department of Health and multiple insurers.
The regional testing centers are slated to open on Oahu on Thursday, but it will take a few more days to roll out on neighbor islands.
The Big West Conference confirmed Thursday that it will be cancelling basketball tournaments, affecting the University of Hawaii’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.
“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” officials said in a statement.
The announcement was made as other large sporting organizations decided to make changes amid the coronavirus outbreak, including the National Basketball Association, National Collegiate Athletic Association and Major League Soccer.
It also follows other cancellations and postponements across the state, including the Hapalua half-marathon that was scheduled to happen early April. Organizers are looking for another date in the fall.
The annual Saint Patrick’s Day block Party in Downtown Honolulu has also been called off. It draws thousands every year.
Other events canceled or postponed: The annual Honolulu Festival, Mariah Carey concert and FESTPAC, a gathering of thousands from around the Pacific Islands.
The University of Hawaii announced Thursday that all classes will be moved online after spring break, effective March 23, in an abundance of caution.
In a statement, UH President David Lassner said, “This has been a tumultuous week, with many changes in the COVID-19 situation in Hawaii, across higher education and globally, accelerating into today.”
His statement added that other changes would also be announced.
Since January, the school has been working with faculty to make sure it has the resources it needs should it transition classes to the internet..
Viking Cruises said it would halt all operations until at least May 1.
Princess Cruises also announced Thursday that it is stopping all global operations until at least May 10.
The decisions come in the wake of coronavirus outbreaks stemming from cruise ships.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also called on President Donald Trump to halt all cruises.
In a statement, she said, “An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a crowded ship unquestionably presents high-stakes difficulties, particularly in the Pacific Region and my home state of Hawaii, where Lieutenant Governor Josh Green has called on your administration to temporarily ban cruise ships from docking in the islands.”
She added, “We cannot afford to let cruise passengers risk infections in our country, causing mass exposures in our communities or risking another cruise ship being quarantined at sea.”
