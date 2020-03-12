Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress says she doesn't need anyone to handle her estate because she isn't dead yet. Abigail Kawananakoa testified in a hearing over whether she needs a conservator to oversee her $215 million trust. A judge has ruled that portions of the hearing that deal with medical or financial information will be closed to the public. Kawananakoa's fortune has been tied up in a court case since her 2017 stroke. People have been watching the battle over her trust because they are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Native Hawaiian causes.