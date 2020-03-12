Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii to begin testing negative flu samples for new virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Economists are sharply downgrading their economic forecast for Hawaii as the new coronavirus spreads and depresses travel to the islands. Economists at the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization write in a blog post they expect visitor arrivals to drop by 13% and visitor spending to sink 17% in the April-June quarter. They forecast nearly 6,000 job losses by the third quarter of the year and a “very restrained pace of hiring” for the next several years. Hawaii public health officials plan to begin randomly testing negative flu samples taken in the state to assess whether the virus is spreading in the community.
DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD
Aviation groups lobby to maintain Hawaii commercial airfield
HONOLULU (AP) — Two national aviation organizations have made requests to state and federal authorities to take steps that will extend the lifespan of a commercial airfield in Hawaii. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported businesses are alarmed by the surprise announcement that the state Department of Transportation intends to pull out as landlord of Dillingham Airfield in June. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has requested that Democratic Gov. David Ige postpone the termination for at least 14 months. The United States Parachute Association sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration imploring the agency not to release the state from its grant obligations.
ERUPTION RECOVERY
Costs to repair road damage from Hawaii volcano set at $82M
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii County have agreed on an $82 million damage assessment to be used to repair roads inundated by lava during a massive volcanic eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the county's agreement with the federal government under FEMA’s Public Assistance program set the cost of the damage to county-owned roads during the Kilauea eruption in 2018. The county will be responsible for $20.5 million of the $82 million in repairs. Additionally, a Hawaii County Council committee was scheduled to consider a bill to determine how to disburse relief funds to affected residents.
TREE FUNGUS
Hawaii confirms rapid ohia fungal disease on 5th Oahu tree
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have confirmed another discovery of a fungal disease that has killed hundreds of thousands of native ohia trees in the state. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported an ohia tree with the infection was found on Oahu near the popular Poamoho trail above Wahiawa. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed the tree was infected with Ceratocystis huliohia, the less aggressive of the two fungal species responsible for the blight. The species has afflicted four other trees on Oahu and been found on each of the four main islands.
CARBON TAX
Hawaii bill could become nation's first carbon emissions tax
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii could become the first state to enact a tax on carbon emissions but the bill still requires passage by the House and the governor. Hawaii Public Radio reports that a carbon tax proposed by Democratic state Sen. Karl Rhoads was passed by the Senate. No dollar figure has been been specified in the current draft, which would take effect in 2021. The tax outlined in the bill would be paid by wholesale distributors of fossil fuels, but could be passed on to retailers, utilities and ultimately consumers. The House could change the bill or defeat the measure.
LAST HAWAIIAN PRINCESS
Hearing starts for whether Hawaii heiress needs conservator
HONOLULU (AP) — A 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress says she doesn't need anyone to handle her estate because she isn't dead yet. Abigail Kawananakoa testified in a hearing over whether she needs a conservator to oversee her $215 million trust. A judge has ruled that portions of the hearing that deal with medical or financial information will be closed to the public. Kawananakoa's fortune has been tied up in a court case since her 2017 stroke. People have been watching the battle over her trust because they are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Native Hawaiian causes.