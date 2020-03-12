Kona low will brew over the Pacific and heavy periods of rain

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - A front is sagging south tonight into Friday continue to slide east. We have been seeing slower winds with this front in place. With a lighter flow, pop up showers are possible especially tonight into Saturday. Some models show pop up thunderstorms this weekend as an upper level (cooler core system) drops in and nears the islands. Then a Kona low will generate potentially strong south winds and even thunderstorms. These kind of systems causes a southward dip in the storm track/jet stream. It then pinches off of the jet stream and then slowly meanders off of the islands giving us the potential for rain and even snow in the summits for several days.