Kona low will brew over the Pacific and heavy periods of rain

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - A front is sagging south tonight into Friday continue to slide east. We have been seeing slower winds with this front in place. With a lighter flow, pop up showers are possible especially tonight into Saturday. Some models show pop up thunderstorms this weekend as an upper level (cooler core system) drops in and nears the islands. Then a Kona low will generate potentially strong south winds and even thunderstorms. These kind of systems causes a southward dip in the storm track/jet stream. It then pinches off of the jet stream and then slowly meanders off of the islands giving us the potential for rain and even snow in the summits for several days.
Let’s talk surf! A northwest swell peaks Thursday night, then decline through the weekend. North and west shore surf will rise to advisory levels on Thursday and persist through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The current, short-period northeast swell will slowly diminish over the next couple of days. Mainly small southwest swells will produce background level surf along south facing shores through the week.
NWS Summary: A surface trough, area of lower pressure, will linger over the western and central portion of the island chain through Saturday, acting as a focus for low clouds and showers, while keeping winds relatively light. Some of the showers may be briefly heavy over the weekend, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High clouds streaming over the islands from the west will also add to the sky cover at times. The potential for more widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will increase late in the weekend and continue next week as a kona low develops west of the islands.
Sending lots of aloha your way!
