Forecast: Showers moving in today, stormy weather developing for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is now onto the state, it will dissipate through the day. A disturbance will develop overthe central islands today, then remain nearly stationary through Saturday. Scattered showers will continue, particularly near the coast at night and over interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening. The disturbance will shift west of the state Saturday night and Sunday, with a Kona Low then developing west of the islands Sunday night and Monday. The development of the Kona Low could bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong southerly winds along with strong thunderstorms to portions of the island chain late Sunday through the middle of next week.