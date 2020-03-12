Environmental assessment completed for controversial Ewa Beach seawall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final environmental assessment for a seawall found there would be no significant impact to the environment, geology, cultural or biological resources.
The controversial seawall would be built at the Puuloa Range Training Facility.
The US Marine Corps says the 1,500 foot wall is needed to mitigate coastal erosion, but opponents of the project argued it would have adverse effects, and cause more erosion at the nearby White Plains Beach.
The assessment was done at the request of Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz.
The project was proposed late last year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.