As coronavirus fears grow, UH prepares for possibility of taking all classes online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at the University of Hawaii are making sure all of the system’s educators are prepared to teach online if more cases of coronavirus in the state emerge.
UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said if community transmission of coronavirus is reported in Hawaii, the development will "have to be taken seriously and prompt us to act.”
Since January, the school has been working with faculty to make sure they have the resources they’ll need should they have to hold classes via the internet.
Those changes have the potential to impact the entire UH system, which includes three universities and seven community colleges.
But just because classes may be held online doesn’t mean the entire school will be shut down.
“We will have essential services. We have research ... so people will be on campus,” said Bruno. “We will be restricting the size of gatherings and certainly no classes.”
A number of students HNN talked to on Wednesday weren’t thrilled with the news, expressing concern that some classes might not be possible online.
“The labs don’t translate online,” said senior Megan Johnson.
Student John Sadorra added, “I don’t like it at all. I think learning should be in a classroom.”
But the consensus seemed to be if it’s necessary it should be done.
“We can’t have everyone getting infected by the coronavirus,” said student Christian Edwards.
Bruno says as far as sanitation goes the janitorial staff is doing more frequent and strategic cleaning around each campus.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.