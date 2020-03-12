Big West tournament cancelled amid Coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced today that it will be cancelling the Big West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was slated to open the tourney against UC Davis this afternoon, while the Wahine advanced to the tournament semi-final against UC Santa Barbara that was set to tip-off Friday.
The Big West Conference made the announcement via their social media pages.
In the announcement made by the conference it stated: “The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes."
The cancellation comes as professionals sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL have made the decision to suspend their seasons for the foreseeable future.
The NCAA March Madness tournament is still scheduled to take place.
This story will be updated.
