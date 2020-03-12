Big West Conference suspends all spring sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced today that it will be indefinitely suspending all spring conference and non-conference competition, effective immediately.
In a press release issued by the Big West Conference it stated:
“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
The Rainbow Wahine Softball Classic was underway at the Rainbow Wahine softball stadium and the UH baseball team was set to host Chicago St. in a four game series beginning Friday.
The No. 2 ranked UH men’s volleyball team is on the road in California and was scheduled to play a pair of matches this weekend.
