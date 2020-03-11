Tracking a front and possible heavy pockets of rain...

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - A front is just off of Kauai and will begin to sag south tonight into Thursday beginning with Kauai before it slides east Thursday late morning into the evening. We have been seeing slower winds with this front in place. With a lighter flow, pop up showers are possible especially Thursday into Saturday. Some models show pop up thunderstorms this weekend as an upper level (cooler core system) drops in and nears the islands.
Let’s talk surf! A northwest swell build on Thursday, peak Thursday night, then decline through the weekend. North and west shore surf will rise to advisory levels on Thursday and persist through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The current, short-period northeast swell will slowly diminish over the next couple of days. Mainly small southwest swells will produce background level surf along south facing shores through the week.
NWS Summary: A weakening front will move over Kauai late tonight, then stall over the central portion of the island chain Thursday and Friday as it weakens to a trough. The front and trough will bring general increase in clouds and showers while keeping winds relatively light. The trough will linger through the weekend while drifting slowly west, acting as a focus for cloud and shower development. Meanwhile, the light winds will also allow afternoon clouds and showers to form in response to sea breeze convergence, and some showers could be briefly heavy over the weekend. The potential for more widespread heavy rainfall increases Sunday night and Monday as low pressure develops near the islands.
