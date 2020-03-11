Tracking a front and possible heavy pockets of rain...

NWS Summary: A weakening front will move over Kauai late tonight, then stall over the central portion of the island chain Thursday and Friday as it weakens to a trough. The front and trough will bring general increase in clouds and showers while keeping winds relatively light. The trough will linger through the weekend while drifting slowly west, acting as a focus for cloud and shower development. Meanwhile, the light winds will also allow afternoon clouds and showers to form in response to sea breeze convergence, and some showers could be briefly heavy over the weekend. The potential for more widespread heavy rainfall increases Sunday night and Monday as low pressure develops near the islands.