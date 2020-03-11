Police Chief Susan Ballard supports enhanced sentence for her predecessor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard is calling for a harsher sentence for former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, and two other former officers.
They were convicted of framing Gerard Puana, for a crime he did not commit. In a declaration filed to the court, Ballard said the amount of HPD resources dedicated to personal surveillance disrupted the operations of the Police Department.
Upwards of 20 to 30 officers conducted round-the-clock surveillance on Gerard Puana. Ballard told the court she’s never seen so many police officers assigned to a non-violent crime.
And not only did it drain resources, it also damaged HPD’s reputation in light of one of the biggest public corruption scandals in Honolulu’s history.
Federal guidelines suggest Kealoha could get anywhere from three to five years in prison. Ballard supports an enhanced sentence. View the court document below:
