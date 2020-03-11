New viewing point open for visitors to the 550-year-old Holei Sea Arch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new viewing area for the 550-year-old Holei Sea Arch on Hawaii Island’s south eastern shore.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park closed the old one two months ago when cracks appeared.
The new viewing area was opened out of an abundance of caution. It’s located about 1,000 feet past the gate at the end of the Chain of Craters Road atop hardened pahoehoe lava.
The are is marked with orange stanchions and rope. National Park Service officials urge visitors to stay away from the cliff’s dangerous edge.
A popular attraction, the Holei Sea Arch was formed out of an ancient lava flow, according to NPS. It stands about 90 feet tall.
