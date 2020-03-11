9 months after a deadly head-on crash, a Maui woman is indicted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui Grand Jury indicted a 23-year-old Kula woman this week, nine months after a deadly crash.
Lynsey Jio is charged with manslaughter, excessive speeding as well as reckless and intoxicated driving.
Investigators say she was driving in the wrong direction on Kuihelani Highway last June.
She allegedly struck another car head-on killing 19-year-old Hannah Brown. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. the morning of June 23 on Kuihelani Highway just north of Honoapiilani Highway in Kahului.
Police said the investigation process was lengthy, but necessary.
“It takes months and months to sort through all the evidence and all the data they collected,” Lt. William Hankins of the Maui County Police Department said. “Fatal crashes happen in mili-seconds. Crash investigations can take months and months.”
Investigators said data from the vehicle’s black box helped them build their case against Jio.
“There’s no real winners in this," Lt. Hankins added. “The Brown family has really been helping us with drunk driving awareness. This is the back end of those related crashes: People make their own choices. People die and these are the consequences. And in the end, people get arrested.”
Jio is scheduled to make her first court appearance on March 25.
