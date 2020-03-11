Ka’imi Fairbarin inks four year extension with Texans worth a reported 17 million

Fairbairn signed a four year deal with a $9 million guarantee, and his annual salary is third-highest in the NFL. (Source: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Kainoa Carlson | March 11, 2020 at 12:45 PM HST - Updated March 11 at 12:45 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a stellar 2019 season former Punahou standout kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was rewarded with a massive contract extension on Tuesday by the Houston Texans.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans locked up the former UCLA Bruin to a four-year deal worth a reported $17.65 million.

The Hawaii native’s contract also has a $9 million guarantee, and his annual salary is third-highest in the NFL.

