Ka’imi Fairbarin inks four year extension with Texans worth a reported 17 million

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a stellar 2019 season former Punahou standout kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was rewarded with a massive contract extension on Tuesday by the Houston Texans.
According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans locked up the former UCLA Bruin to a four-year deal worth a reported $17.65 million.
The Hawaii native’s contract also has a $9 million guarantee, and his annual salary is third-highest in the NFL.
This story will be updated.
