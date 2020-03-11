High levels of bacteria reported in area of Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers are being warned of dangerously high levels of bacteria in an area of Waikiki Beach.
During routine monitoring, officials found high bacteria counts at Kahanamoku Beach.
Levels of enterococci were detected at 150 per 100 mL. Normal levels usually sit around 130 per 100 mL.
Swimming in waters with high bacteria can make you sick, health officials say.
Children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible.
The advisory will be in place until levels return to normal.
