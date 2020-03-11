Hawaii meets UC Davis in Big West quarters

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Davis' Joe Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have collectively scored 41 percent of all Aggies points this season, though that figure has dropped to 30 percent over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EDDIE: Eddie Stansberry has connected on 36.1 percent of the 249 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 17 for 43 over his last five games. He's also converted 88.1 percent of his free throws this season.