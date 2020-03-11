Forecast: Light winds persist with rainy weather due before the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light large scale winds will allow land and sea breezes to develop over each island through Friday. A cold front approaching Hawaii from the northwest will complicate the weather picture from Thursday onward with increasing clouds and showers as it arrives over Kauai by Thursday morning. The forward motion on the front will stall out over Oahu and Molokai on Friday. Deeper tropical moisture will move up into the islands from the south starting on Saturday creating numerous showers, heavy at times, including some thunderstorms across the region.
A small north-northeast swell will keep small to moderate size surf in place along east facing shores through Thursday. A small west-northwest swell will linger through Wednesday night. This northwest swell will become moderate to large in size, and gradually shift around to the north-northwest Thursday through Saturday. Latest model trends suggest this swell will bring advisory level surf to most north facing shores as it peaks Thursday night and Friday, then gradually decline through the weekend into early next week.
