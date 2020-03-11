Chamber of Commerce urges businesses to prepare for coronavirus disruptions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of the coronavirus increase across the U.S., the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is offering guidelines on what businesses can do to slow the spread.
The chamber laid out general health and safety practices for its more than 2,000 local businesses. The guidelines heavily follow those given by federal government agencies like the CDC and OSHA.
In the letter, Chamber president and CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara emphasized that they cannot force businesses to do anything more than what the government is requiring.
“While the Chamber cannot determine what is best for your business, there are currently no local mandates on gatherings or other events in Hawaii,” Menor-McNamara wrote.
The measures laid out by the Chamber and federal agencies include encouraging sick employees to stay home, ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible, and encouraging businesses to develop non-punitive leave policies.
While having employees work remotely or providing paid sick leave may be feasible for larger companies, smaller businesses that revolve around in-person interactions may not be able to follow the suggestions so easily.
On Tuesday, Walmart announced its implementing an emergency leave policy for the company’s 1.4 million hourly workers in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The retailer says it’s giving those employees up to two weeks paid if they need to be quarantined or if they’re diagnosed with the virus.
Local businesses, on the other hand, are likely to feel a prolonged impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
A report released Tuesday by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization expects a “long recovery period” for the state.
“Our macroeconomic forecast for Hawaii is now much more pessimistic, with job losses of nearly six thousand workers by the third quarter of this year, and a very restrained pace of hiring for the next several years,” the report said.
But amid the outbreak, the Chamber is urging businesses to do everything they can to keep employees healthy, and stay vigilant.
“During this difficult time, the important role local businesses play in our communities becomes more apparent than ever," Menor-McNamara said.
