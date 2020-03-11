CDC issues recall alert for enoki mushrooms following listeria outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t eat enoki mushrooms.
That’s the message the CDC put out Tuesday after the mushrooms were linked to a listeria outbreak that stretches all the way back to November 2016.
Over that period, at least 36 cases have been reported in 17 states.
And four people have died across three states, including in Hawaii, California and New Jersey.
Those especially vulnerable to the bacteria are children and the elderly.
The potentially contaminated mushrooms are from Korea and are products of Sun Hong Foods. The company recalled all of its enoki mushrooms, saying they have the “potential to be contaminated with listeria."
According to the CDC, “Sun Hong Foods became aware of this issue after notification by FDA that samples of the product tested by the state of Michigan were found to be positive for listeria.”
Enoki, or enokitake, mushrooms are white, with long stems and small caps and are usually sold in clusters.
Symptoms of a listeria infection are similar to food poisoning and usually appear between 1 to 4 weeks after eating the contaminated food.
